MYSURU

01 November 2021 19:22 IST

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) in association with The Hindu is observing Vigilance Awareness Week-2021 from October 27 to November 2. The theme of this year’s celebration is ‘Independent India @ 75: Self Reliance with Integrity’.

An essay writing competition for PU students and painting competition for school students were organised as part of the celebration.

The Divisional Retail Sales Head (DRSH), IOCL, Mysuru division said the Vigilance Awareness Week is observed every year.

The objective is to encourage the stakeholders to support the initiatives in fighting and preventing corruption besides raising public awareness on the perils of corruption and spreading awareness among students on establishing a “corruption-free” India.