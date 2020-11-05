Vigilance Awareness Week observed

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), in association with The Hindu, observed Vigilance Awareness Programme-2020 here between October 27 and November 2.

The theme was “Vigilant India and Prosperous India.”

The programme was aimed at spreading awareness among students on a corruption-free India. The awareness week is organised every year to encourage stakeholders to participate in fighting and preventing corruption and also to raise public awareness on the threats posed by corruption.

In view of COVID-19 pandemic, events as part of the programme engaging students were organised in a virtual mode. The essay- writing competition organised for PU students here saw enthusiastic participation.