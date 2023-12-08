HamberMenu
Vigilance Awareness Week observed in Kadakola

December 08, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Winners of the essay writing contest held as part of Vigilance Awareness Week conducted by The Hindu and IOCL LPG Bottling Plant, at Kadakola on Friday.

| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) LPG bottling plant in association with The Hindu observed Vigilance Awareness Week-2023 at Government Primary School in Kadakola, on Friday.

The theme of this year’s celebration was ‘Say no to corruption – Commit to the Nation’ and an essay writing competition was organised as part of the event.

Later, prizes were given to the winners of the contest.  Ananda Murthy, DGM, IOCL LPG bottling plant, said corruption was a major obstacle in the economic and social growth of the country and emphasised on the need for its eradication.

He called on the students to understand the consequences of corruption and sensitise their family members on it and join hands with the government in eradicating corruption.

He lauded the participating students for their creativity and called on them to pursue their interest with passion. Principal Dundaiah said creating awareness among the children about corruption was crucial as they were the future citizens and would eschew it. He lauded The Hindu for the initiative taken in this regard along with IOCL.

