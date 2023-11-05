Vigilance Awareness Week observed at SWR

November 05, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Belagavi

Justice A.V. Chandrashekara, retired judge of the Karnataka High Court, addressed senior officers of South Western Railway on vigilance awareness in Hubballi on Sunday.

Every year, starting from the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the October 31, week-long activities for Vigilance Awareness Week are held from the November 5.

The judge delivered the keynote address on the theme of ‘Say No To Corruption: Commit to the Nation’. His talk was interspersed with anecdotes drawn from his rich judicial experience spanning several decades. General Manager Sanjeev Kishore presided over the occasion. Additional General Manager U. Subbarao, Chief Vigilance Officer M. Pradhan and others present.

On this occasion, the dignitaries also released ‘Sankalp,’ the annual Vigilance Bulletin of the Vigilance Department, SWR, which features articles and case studies on the topic of integrity in public life. Later, the dignitaries felicitated schoolchildren who performed well in elocution, debate, and other events organized by the Vigilance Department of SWR as part of Vigilance Awareness Week. This initiative was undertaken with the idea of inculcating the ideas of probity in public life and integrity in daily life in school children.

Principal Officers of SWR, other officials, schoolchildren, parents, and teachers were present in large numbers to listen to the talk, said a release by Aneesh Hegde, Chief Public Relations Officer, SW .