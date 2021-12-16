Vigil on illegal sale of liquor in villages

Excise Minister K. Gopalaiah on Wednesday assured the Legislative Assembly that he would direct officials to keep a strict vigil against illegal sale of liquor in rural areas.

His statement came in the wake of allegations by several members that liquor was being sold illegally in most of the rural areas. The members alleged that sale of illegal liquor had reached rampant proportions in rural areas with most of the petty shops indulging in such sales.

Responding to such allegations, the Minister said he would also consider allowing liquor shops to be run by MSIL in some of the areas where the MSIL was yet to set up any shop to prevent illegal sales and sale of substandard liquor.