Vigil against leopard continues in Nrupatunga Hills

One animal that was captured near Dharwad let into forest

Although one leopard has been captured near Dharwad and let into the forest already, the forest authorities continue to keep vigil in the vicinity of Nrupatunga Hills in Hubballi as it is not clear yet whether it is the same animal that was sighted in Dharwad or a different one.

A five-year-old male leopard which had strayed into the sugarcane field at Kavalgeri, seven kilometres from Dharwad six days ago, was finally captured on Sunday. And, it has been subsequently let into the forest. The leopard, which kept forest personnel on their toes, had given sleepless nights to residents of Kavalgeri and surrounding villages.

As the presence of the leopard at Kavalageri was confirmed, the forest authorities had intensified the search operation with the deployment of additional teams from neighbouring districts comprising experts, while also setting up several traps. Ultimately, the wild cat entered one such trap and was captured.

However, it is not yet clear whether it was the same leopard that was first sighted in the vicinity of Nrupatunga Hills in Hubballi.

Residents of localities on the foothills of Nrupatunga Hills had sighted the leopard more than a week ago and forest personnel later confirmed its presence after finding pug marks and droppings in the vicinity. The forest authorities subsequently sent the droppings of the leopard found in both Hubballi and Kavalageri to Hyderabad for test.

Deputy Conservator of Forest Yashpal Ksheersagar on Tuesday said that they are yet to receive report from the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology laboratory in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, search operations in the vicinity of Nrupatunga Hills continue, he said.

Earlier, after reports came about the likelihood of the leopard making the old building of Kendriya Vidyalaya its hideout, the district administration had begun demolition and declared holiday for 12 schools in the vicinity.