Vidyut adalat

February 18, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST

The Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation at N.R. Mohalla division in Myuru will conduct Vidyut adalat on February 20 at 11 a.m. and receive grievances from public at the sub-divisional offices at N.R.Mohalla, Jyothinagar, Chamundipuram and Varuna.. Consumers can air their grievances pertaining to electricity supply or submit written complaints on the occasion. ADVERTISEMENT

