Vidyavardhak Sangha election results subject to court order

The elections of the Karnatak Vidyavardhak Sangha in Dharwad are scheduled for November 28 this year.

HUBBALLI

12 November 2021 01:33 IST

High Court of Karnataka, Dharwad, admits writ petition seeking stay order

Admitting a writ petition against holding elections to Karnatak Vidyavardhak Sangha (KVS), the Dharwad Bench of the High Court of Karnataka on Thursday said that the results of the election will be subject to the final order of the court.

Justice Suraj Govindraj passed the order on Thursday, while admitting the writ petition filed by Mahadev Doddmani seeking a stay on holding elections to the more-than-a-century old sangha.

Mr. Doddmani said in his petition that there was a government order directing all organisations registered under Bombay Trust Act to get registered with the District Court. And, although, the application filed by the sangha is still pending before the District Court, the sangha has initiated the poll process and has also announced the calendar of events. So, he said, he is seeking a stay on the election process.

Admitting the petition, the single judge bench ordered for issue of notices to State Government, Election Officer and the sangha and adjourned hearing. It said that the results of the polls will be subject to the final order of the court.

The nomination process for the election will begin on Friday. As per the calendar of events, the last date for filing nomination papers is November 16. Scrutiny of papers will be taken up on November 17 and candidates will have time till November 19 to withdraw their nomination papers. The final list of candidates in the fray will be declared on November 20 and polling will take place on November 28, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the sangha. Counting of votes will be taken up on November 29.