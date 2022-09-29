Vidyashankar S. is new Vice-Chancellor of VTU

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
September 29, 2022 22:22 IST

Vidyashankar S., who had served as Vice-Chancellor of the Karnataka Open University, Mysuru, was appointed Vice-Chancellor of the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi, on Thursday.

The previous Vice-Chancellor, Karisiddappa, was continued for two terms till September 26, 2022. Dr. Vidyashankar’s was one of the two names that was in contention for the post.

Thaawarchand Gehlot, Governor of Karnataka, appointed Dr. Vidyashankar as the Vice-Chancellor for three years from the date of assuming charge.

