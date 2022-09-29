Karnataka

Vidyashankar S. is new Vice-Chancellor of VTU

Vidyashankar S., who had served as Vice-Chancellor of the Karnataka Open University, Mysuru, was appointed Vice-Chancellor of the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi, on Thursday.

The previous Vice-Chancellor, Karisiddappa, was continued for two terms till September 26, 2022. Dr. Vidyashankar’s was one of the two names that was in contention for the post.

Thaawarchand Gehlot, Governor of Karnataka, appointed Dr. Vidyashankar as the Vice-Chancellor for three years from the date of assuming charge.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Karnataka
Belgaum
Mysore
university
engineering colleges
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 29, 2022 10:23:28 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/vidyashankar-s-is-new-vice-chancellor-of-vtu/article65951964.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY