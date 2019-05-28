Vidyashankar is new Vice-Chancellor of KSOU

Vidyashankar S., professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Bangalore Institute of Technology (BIT), has been appointed Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka State Open University in Mysuru.
The new Vice-Chancellor, according to sources in KSOU, is likely to take charge on May 30.
A notification from the Governor’s Secretariat, a copy of which is available with The Hindu, said Mr. Vidyashankar has been appointed for a period of three years, with effect from May 30.
Mr. Vidyashankar’s name was shortlisted along with three others by the search committee, which was constituted for choosing the Vice-Chancellor.
The tenure of incumbent V-C, D. Shivalingaiah, ended on March 10, but he was asked to continue till May 31 by the Governor’s office.
