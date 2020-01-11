Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan camp from today

The State-level camp for Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan (VVM) will be conducted at Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement’s VLEAD campus here on January 11 and 12.

Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan (VVM) is a national-level talent search exam, organised by Vigyan Prasar, Vijnana Bharati and NCERT to popularise science and identify and nurture talented students from across the country.

According to the organisers, 1,17,484 students from across the country participated at the school and district level exams and 4,383 students from Karnataka gave the district-level exams in November 2019.

This year, the VVM district exam was conducted both in English and Kannada to enable Kannada-medium students to participate. The top 129 students from 6th to 11th grades from Karnataka were selected for the State camp, a release said.

The State camp will be conducted at SVYM’s Vivekananda Institute for Leadership Development (VLEAD) campus in Hebbal. SVYM will be hosting the camp for the 4th consecutive year. This is the only state camp in the country.

Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM), started in 1984, is a development organisation working in the sectors of health, education, socio-economic empowerment and training and research.

The assessments of the students will include pen-paper tests, experimental sessions and poster presentations.