'Vidyarthi Bhavan’ (the play): Coming soon to Malleswaram

April 23, 2022 00:04 IST

Four shows planned at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, says Arun Adiga

A week after Vidyarthi Bhavan, the eatery in south Bengaluru, sent people into a tizzy by announcing that it would soon have a "presence" in Malleswaram, its legion of fans was left disappointed.

On Friday, the proprietors announced that a play titled "Vidyarthi Bhavan" would be staged at Chowdiah Memorial Hall in Malleswaram, while stating categorically that no branch was being opened in the area.

Arun Adiga, managing partner at Vidyarthi Bhavan, justified the earlier post that had misled many into believing that a branch was in the offing. “The post piqued interest among many people across the city. We wanted to sustain the interest and then announce the play. However, the speculation went beyond our control,” he admitted.

Stating that Vidyarthi Bhavan had no intention of opening any branch, he said: “Vidyarthi Bhavan has no such intention other than its sole aim of satisfying the palates of its trusted customers as it is doing since the last 7-odd decades and stick to its undiluted quality regimen… Vidyarthi Bhavan has another distinct dimension too, of being an active collaborator in the cultural milieu of Basavanagudi.”

Mr. Adiga said the malasa dosa at Vidyarthi Bhavan has been central to various experiences and ideas that have germinated at the eatery. Vidyarthi Bhavan, since its days of humble beginning as a small student’s eatery, has been a nesting place for students, thinkers, writers, laureates, artists, politicians, traders, techies and many others.

“This is not just an eatery. It is emotion beyond food. We have now attempted to bring on stage the different facets of many memorable events, as witnessed by the Vidyarthi Bhavan dosa, which has been personified,” he said.

Mr. Adiga said this was an attempt to reach out to the millennials and newer generations and make them understand the history of Vidyarthi Bhavan.

The saga of the masala dosa is being enacted in a play written by well-known theatre person Rajendra Karanth and is being directed by Arjun Kabbina. The play will be staged at Chowdiah Memorial Hall on May 6, 7 and 8 by a troupe from the Bangalore Theatre Foundation.