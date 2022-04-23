'Vidyarthi Bhavan’ (the play): Coming soon to Malleswaram

Four shows planned at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, says Arun Adiga

A week after Vidyarthi Bhavan, the eatery in south Bengaluru, sent people into a tizzy by announcing that it would soon have a "presence" in Malleswaram, its legion of fans was left disappointed.

On Friday, the proprietors announced that a play titled "Vidyarthi Bhavan" would be staged at Chowdiah Memorial Hall in Malleswaram, while stating categorically that no branch was being opened in the area.

Arun Adiga, managing partner at Vidyarthi Bhavan, justified the earlier post that had misled many into believing that a branch was in the offing. “The post piqued interest among many people across the city. We wanted to sustain the interest and then announce the play. However, the speculation went beyond our control,” he admitted.

About the play, he said, "We have now attempted to bring on stage the different facets of many memorable events, as witnessed by the Vidyarthi Bhavan dosa, which has been personified,” he said.

The saga of the masala dosa is being enacted in a play written by well-known theatre person Rajendra Karanth and is being directed by Arjun Kabbina. The play will be staged at Chowdiah Memorial Hall on May 6, 7 and 8 by a troupe from the Bangalore Theatre Foundation.