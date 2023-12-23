Vidyadhar Vyas to be honoured with Mansur Award

December 23, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Noted Hindustani classical vocalist from Mumbai, Pandit Vidyadhar Vyas would be honoured with the Dr. Mallikarjun Mansur National Award for the year 2023.

The award would be presented to the senior musician during the 113th birth anniversary celebrations of the legendary musician organised by Dr. Mallikarjun Mansur Memorial National Memorial Trust at Alur Venkatarao Bhavan in Dharwad on December 31 at 5.30 p.m., a release said.

Youth awards

The trust has chosen tabla exponent Ravikiran Nakod of Dharwad and vocalist Venkatesh Alkod of Gadag for the youth awards given in memory of Dr. Mallikarjun Mansur.

The national award carries a purse of ₹1 lakh and citation while the youth awardees will get ₹25,000 each and a citation. Labour Minister Santosh Lad will present the awards. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and other elected representatives will be guests of honour.

As part of the birth anniversary programme, a music festival would be organised in which noted musicians will perform along with the awardees, the release said.