Vidya Vikas Institute of Engineering and Technology in Mysuru signs MoU with ISAC for cyber security capacity building

May 21, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - MYSURU

The Information Sharing and Analysis Centre (ISAC), a cyber security non-profit foundation, has entered into a MoU with Vidya Vikas Institute of Engineering and Technology (VVIET) in Mysuru, in an effort to bridge the gap between demand and availability of a talent pool of cyber security professionals in different domains.

After ISAC, which is also an independent certification body that manages the National Security Database (NSD) certification programme recognised by the Government of India, entered into a MoU with VVIET. Recently, its Director P. Aanand Naidu held an awareness session for its students.

The session titled “Cyber Security as a career opportunity for students” sought to sensitise the students about the field of cyber security, the huge gap in demand and supply for cyber security professionals, the criticality of cyber security capacity building and need for enriching the National Security Database.

This initiative comes in the wake of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) launching the Global Technology Centre in Mysuru. KDEM and ISAC have collaboration for State-level cyber security capacity building, enrichment of National Security Database and creating ethical workforce through Clean Exit ethics rating platform, according to a statement.

“National Security Database is an empanelment program for cyber security professionals with varying skill sets in different domains and specialisations. NSD has different categories like Cyber Aware Netizens (CAN), Intervention Officers (CCIOs), Cadets, Falcons, Guardians, Lancers, and Scholars. Through the MOU with ISAC, VVIET will create talent in categories like CAN, CCIO, Cadets, Falcons”, the statement added.

The agreement between ISAC and VVIET outlines a framework for collaboration that will enable the two entities to work together on a range of initiatives, including conduct of Faculty Development Programs and Hackathons, use of Cyberange Labs, Clean Exit platform for professional ethics rating, enriching the National Security Database and ISAC Certification programs.

The MoU not only reflects the growing importance of Cyber Security in today’s interconnected world and the need for professionals who are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to tackle the challenges of the digital age, but also aims to bridge the gap in availability of deployable workforce and create a talent pool of Cyber Security professionals in different domains who can meet the industry need, drive innovation and growth in the sector.

There are more than 35 lakh vacancies in various industries and the demand is only increasing, the statement added.