‘Vidya Nidhi’ for children of farm labourers too: CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the State Cabinet has decided to extend the ‘Raita Vidya Nidhi’ scheme to the children of farm labourers along with farmers’ children.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for various development works worth ₹51.9 crore in Ranebennur on Thursday, Mr. Bommai said that the Cabinet meeting had decided to give nutritious food to children of farm labourers and set up 4,000 special anganwadi centres in the State.

This apart, the government would implement new a scheme to extend assistance of ₹50,000 to artisans belonging to 10-15 communities, including Kammar, Kumbar, Nekar, Vishwarma, and others. There would be special schemes for those rearing sheep, he said.

The Chief Minister said the government had released ₹1,200 crore under ‘Jal Jivan Mission’ to Haveri district and assured the crowd that he would complete and inaugurate the irrigation works in Hanagal and Hirekerur taluks before his tenure ended.

The foundation stone for mega dairy worth ₹100 crore would be laid soon and there would be new revolution in milk production in the district, he said, adding that engineering and medical college to Haveri district had been sanctioned during BJP regime.

Already ₹30 crore had been sanctioned for hi-tech silk market at Ranebennur and work would begin shortly. ₹32 crore had been released for development of rural roads, Mr. Bommai said.

He said he was afraid of praise but would answer through his work if he was criticised. He said that he was working under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to build ‘New Karnataka’ and sought the cooperation of the public.

Chairman of Karnataka Warehousing Corporation U.B. Banakar, MP G.M. Siddeshwar, CM’s Political Secretary M.P. Renukacharya, MLAs Arunkumar Guttur and Virupakshappa Ballari spoke on the occasion.