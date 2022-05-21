Vidurashwatha memorial committee seeks protection

The Vidurashwatha village, located in Gauribidanur taluk of Chickballapur district, famous for playing a significant role in the Indian Independence movement, is in the news as the committee taking care of the memorial there has approached the police and the district administration seeking protection from people who are allegedly threatening to burn it down.

The village is likened to Jallianwala Bagh, as 32 people who went to hoist Swaraj India flag defying prohibitory orders were gunned down and several others wounded at this place.

The historical place of the massacre has now been developed into a memorial and a committee has been formed to take care of it. The memorial also has an installation on Gandhiji‘s assassination and exhibits on many freedom fighters, which has become the bone of contention for a section of Hindutva right wing organisations.

For the past two weeks, a group of people have been visiting the spot and asking the security staff to remove details on Hindutva ideologue Vinak Damodar Savarkar, said a member of the committee.

The groups also threatened the security guard and told him that they would burn down the place if they did not remove certain details by the birth anniversary of Savarkar which falls later this month. The group said that they are organising a bike rally to mark the anniversary.

Taking serious note of this, the committee, in a meeting held recently, involving senior officials of the district and the police, requested the authorities to provide required security.

The police have been stationed to maintain law and order. Elaborating on the issue, a senior police officer said that the group, which had objections, has been asked to approach the DC to resolve their issue. However, the police will take legal action if there is any law and order issue at the site , the officer said.