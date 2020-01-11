Videos with changed context being shared, says Mangaluru police chief

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha said on Saturday that some videos and pictures of the December 19 violence in the city are being shared changing their sequence and context.

Without taking the name of any particular person, Dr. Harsha in a video message posted on the city police media group said truth can be deciphered only when these visuals are examined with proper sequence and context.

He said police brought in peace and order when a group forming an unlawful assembly, violating prohibitory orders, resorted to violence on December 19 in the city. While the police posted some videos and pictures of the incidents in their official Facebook page to identify the miscreants, the general public too contributed visuals to aid the police.

Now that the government has ordered a magisterial inquiry and a CID probe into the violence, the city police would submit all the evidence to these authorities. A proper inquiry would bring out the truth, he said.