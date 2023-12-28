Videos of students cleaning toilets go viral, headmaster suspended

December 28, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Department of School Education has suspended the headmaster of the government higher primary school at Guddada Neralekere village in Bhadravati taluk after video clips showing the school children cleaning the toilets went viral.

The incident came to light on Thursday in the native district of Madhu Bangarappa, Minister for School Education and Literacy, within days after the government warned the teaching community of strict action if they made students clean toilets.

The video clips show both boys and girls scrubbing the floor of toilets and pouring water.

C.R. Parameshwarappa, Deputy Director of Public Instruction in Shivamogga district, told The Hindu that the incident came to his attention on Wednesday afternoon. He instructed the Block Education Officer of Bhadravati, Nagendrappa, to visit the place and submit a report. “The BEO submitted the report this morning (Thursday). Based on the report, Shankarappa, the in-charge headmaster, has been suspended,” he said.

Following the recent incident reported in Malur taluk of Kolar district, the DDPI said the Minister for School Education, Madhu Bangarappa, had given clear instructions to teachers not to engage children in cleaning work. Shivamogga DC, too, gave instructions in a recent meeting. “We too have issued a circular instructing the teachers. Despite all these efforts, this incident has happened. According to the information we have gathered so far, the incident happened on Saturday, December 23,” he said.

The teachers and members of SDMC have told the officers that none of them asked any students to clean the toilets.

