Video | World Toilet Day 2022

November 19, 2022 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - bengaluru

In pursuit of its aim to find better solutions for waste management, government of Karnataka organised a national workshop on sanitation management at Ashok hotel in Bengaluru as part of World Toilet Day celebrations on November 19, 2022. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

