GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch: What is the MUDA scam?

Watch: What is the MUDA scam? | Decode Karnataka

The uproar gained political steam when it was alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi, was allotted 14 sites in an affluent residential layout in lieu of her land acquired by MUDA

Published - August 07, 2024 05:51 pm IST

Laiqh A. Khan,Nalme Nachiyar

The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) is among Karnataka’s first urban planning and development bodies. However, in the last few weeks, it has faced intense public scrutiny over allegations of irregularities in compensatory allotment of residential sites to land losers. 

The uproar gained political steam when it was alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi, was allotted 14 sites in an affluent residential layout in lieu of her land acquired by MUDA. 

Siddaramaiah and Congress leaders claim the site allotment to Ms. Parvathi was legal. and within the framework of the 50:50 scheme introduced by the erstwhile BJP Government, but also released a list of other MUDA beneficiaries that name several JD(S) leaders, including Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. 

A virulent, no-holds-barred attack by NDA allies BJP and JD(S) has taken the form of protests, night-long dharnas and, currently a 10-day long padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru.  

As things stand, the govt has set-up a one-man judicial commission to probe into the scam. Amid all these developments, a showcause notice by Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot also hangs over the CM’s head.  

Yes, there has been an alleged scam within the MUDA. Yes, CM Siddaramaiah and his wife’s names have surfaced in connection with it. But this case is only a part of the alleged deeper rot within the authority.  

So what is the actual MUDA scam? For answers, we talk to Laiqh Khan, City Editor in the Mysuru bureau.  

Presentation: Nalme Nachiyar

Video and production: Ravichandran N.

Related Topics

Decode Karnataka / Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.