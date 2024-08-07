Watch: What is the MUDA scam?

The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) is among Karnataka’s first urban planning and development bodies. However, in the last few weeks, it has faced intense public scrutiny over allegations of irregularities in compensatory allotment of residential sites to land losers.

The uproar gained political steam when it was alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi, was allotted 14 sites in an affluent residential layout in lieu of her land acquired by MUDA.

Siddaramaiah and Congress leaders claim the site allotment to Ms. Parvathi was legal. and within the framework of the 50:50 scheme introduced by the erstwhile BJP Government, but also released a list of other MUDA beneficiaries that name several JD(S) leaders, including Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

A virulent, no-holds-barred attack by NDA allies BJP and JD(S) has taken the form of protests, night-long dharnas and, currently a 10-day long padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru.

As things stand, the govt has set-up a one-man judicial commission to probe into the scam. Amid all these developments, a showcause notice by Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot also hangs over the CM’s head.

Yes, there has been an alleged scam within the MUDA. Yes, CM Siddaramaiah and his wife’s names have surfaced in connection with it. But this case is only a part of the alleged deeper rot within the authority.

So what is the actual MUDA scam? For answers, we talk to Laiqh Khan, City Editor in the Mysuru bureau.

Presentation: Nalme Nachiyar

Video and production: Ravichandran N.