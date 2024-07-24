GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch: Understanding the menstrual leave policy

Watch: Understanding the menstrual leave policy

A committee set up by the Karnataka government has recommended one day of menstrual leave a month

Updated - July 24, 2024 02:38 pm IST

Published - July 24, 2024 02:37 pm IST

K.C. Deepika,Jahnavi T.R.

The Karnataka government has set up an 18-member committee to study and recommend the feasibility of implementing a menstrual leave policy in the State, including in the private sector, garments industry, and IT sector.

The committee in its preliminary report has recommended one day of menstrual leave a month, as well as the passage of The Right of Women to Menstrual Leave and Free Access to Menstrual Health Products Bill by the State legislature.

Do we need menstrual leave? Would all women be comfortable with the idea of menstrual leave? Jahnavi TR and KC Deepika discuss the various aspects of this proposal.

Read more: Women favour period leave, but many call for looking beyond policy

Presentation: KC Deepika and TR Jahnavi

Video and production: Ravichandran N.

