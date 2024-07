Tourists enjoying river Cauvery forming a series of waterfalls at Bharachukki in Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka, on July 25.

The river is overflowing following heavy rains in Karnataka. With dams and reservoirs overflowing, officials released water from Kabini and KRS dams.

The visuals are attracting tourists. A large number of people from Bengaluru are travelling to Bharachukki falls, which is around 130 km from the city.