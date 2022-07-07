Video surveillance system in 17 stations across SWR

VSS project will enhance passenger security

In all, 17 railway stations under the South Western Railway will get advanced video surveillance system (VSS) with latest technologies to enhance security, under Nirbhaya Fund.

This includes four important stations in Mysuru division, six in Bengaluru division and seven in Hubballi division.

This is part of a nation-wide project under which RailTel, a Mini Ratna and a Central Government PSU under Ministry of Railways will implement it at 756 railway stations across Indian Railways.

A release said the first phase of the project covering the 17 railway stations under SWR will be completed by January 2023.

The project aims at enhancing security and ensures safety of passengers and the public at the railway station and on railway premises such as waiting halls, reservation counters, parking areas, main entrance/exit, platforms, footover bridges, booking offices etc.

Under the Mysuru railway division, Birur, Davangere, Hassan and Shivamogga town stations will be covered while in Bengaluru division, Banaswadi, Bengaluru Cantt, Bangarpet, Kengeri, Krishnarajapuram, Sri Sathya Sai Prashanti Nilayam will be covered under the project. Under Hubballi railway division, Belagavi, Ballari, Vijayapura, Gadag, Hosapete, Hubballi and Vasco Da Gama stations will be covered, the release added.

The VSS system will be Internet Protocol based and will have a network of CCTV cameras. These CCTVs are being networked on optical fiber cable and the video feed of the CCTV cameras will be displayed not only at local RPF posts but also at a centralised CCTV control room at divisional and zonal level, according to the release. The CCTV cameras of stations and video feeds will be monitored at these three levels to ensure enhanced safety and security on railway premises, the release added.

The system comes with Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled Video Analytics Software and Facial Recognition Software which will help to detect known criminals triggering an alert when they enter station premises, according to the release.

A Network Management System (NMS) has been also been provided for monitoring of Cameras, Server, UPS and Switches which can be viewed from any web browser by authorized personnel. The authorities said four types of Internet Protocol cameras will be installed to ensure maximum coverage of the railway premises. The release said the project will not only help in quick response to untoward or unexpected incidents and situations but also aide faster decision making in providing solutions.