Video shows women sleeping on the ground after surgery

YADGIR

25 January 2021 00:56 IST

It may not have been a deliberate incident, says District Health Officer

A video that shows women sleeping on the ground in the taluk hospital in Shahapur of Yadgir district after tubectomy surgery has gone viral.

Sources said that there were 100 beds but of these, only 60 are in good condition and all of these had been preoccupied by other patients.

Owing to shortages of beds, doctors managed to handle the situation and arranged for bedsheets to be laid on the floor where women undergoing tubectomy surgery were asked to take rest until they were discharged from hospital.

“We conducted more than 200 laser surgeries in a day on Saturday. We kept them under observation for three hours and later discharged them. The discharged women, who were probably waiting for vehicles or attendees to take them home, slept on the ground in the meanwhile,” Mallappa, in-charge of the hospital, clarified.

“We had actually stopped tubectomy surgeries during lockdown. After the withdrawal of lockdown, the demand for surgery has significantly increased. On request, we increased the number of surgeries too. I will check about what happened in the instant case. It may not have happened as a deliberate case,” District Health Officer Indhumathi Patil told The Hindu.

She, however, promised that such incidents will not happen in the future.