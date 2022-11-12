Video shows man protesting after he fell from his two-wheeler due to pothole

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
November 12, 2022 21:19 IST

A two-wheeler rider who fell from his scooter due to a pothole, protesting by sitting on the road in Bengaluru went viral on social media on Saturday.

The video was uploaded on various Twitter accounts on Friday where a man was heard asking for a response from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials regarding the potholes in Ulsoor. A post shared by the Twitter handle, Speak Up Bengaluru, read, “Today morning 6 AM, this person fallen to pothole while riding vehicle & no one responded yet near Ulsoor Opp. to Adarsha theatre, OldMadrasRoad, Bangalore. Thanks to CV Raman Nagara MLA @mla_raghu for keeping Bengalurians struggle with their lives every day.(sic)“

Another video on the same incident shared by another Twitter handle shows the police came to the spot and made him leave. The Karnataka Congress Twitter handle also shared the incident and alleged that the roads are repaired by BJP government only when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the city.

The Ulsoor police officials said that there were no complaints filed regarding the incident. Meanwhile, BBMP officials didn’t comment on the incident. Recently, a couple was seen filling potholes on social media after their two-wheeler fell after they lost control of it in Malleswaram.

