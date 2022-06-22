Video shows JD(S) MLA slapping ITI principal in Mandya

The Hindu Bureau June 22, 2022 13:13 IST

The incident reportedly took place when M Srinivas, JD(S) MLA representing Mandya, was inspecting the Government ITI College, which is among the 150 across Karnataka to be upgraded

M Srinivas, MLA of Mandya, slaps the principal of Nalwadi Krishna Raja Wediyar ITI College in Mandya on June 20, 2021. | Photo Credit: PTI

The incident reportedly took place when M Srinivas, JD(S) MLA representing Mandya, was inspecting the Government ITI College, which is among the 150 across Karnataka to be upgraded

A video showing Mandya MLA M Srinivas assaulting the principal of Government ITI College in Mandya on June 20 has gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place when Mr. Srinivas, a JD(S) MLA representing Mandya, was inspecting the Government ITI College, which is among the 150 across Karnataka to be upgraded. The upgraded institutes were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 20. The MLA appears to lunge towards ITI principal Naganand a couple of times and slap him. Though the exchange between the MLA and the principal is not clear, sources said the MLA lost his cool while inquiring about the work in the computer laboratory of the institute. JD(S) MLA slaps principal of Government ITI College in Mandya M Srinivas, JD(S) MLA representing Mandya, visits Government ITI College, which is among the 150 across Karnataka to be upgraded. The upgraded institutes were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 20, 2022. The MLA was accompanied by, among others, Assistant Commissioner of Mandya Aishwarya and other people’s representatives and government officials at the time of the incident. Mandya District Government Employees’ Association president Shambhu Gowda said the incident has been brought to the notice of Deputy Commissioner of Mandya C.S. Aswathi.



Our code of editorial values