Shivamogga MP flags off physical tests for Agnipath recruitment rally

Shivamogga Member of Parliament B.Y. Raghavendra flagged off the physical tests as part of the recruitment for the Indian Army under the Agnipath scheme at Nehru stadium in Shivamogga on August 23.

Applicants at the recruitment rally by the Indian Army under the Agnipath scheme at Nehru stadium in Shivamogga on August 23, 2024. | Video Credit: Special Arrangement

Addressing the participants, Mr. Raghavendra said the Agnipath scheme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would help thousands of aspiring soldiers. “I congratulate all the applicants who expressed their wish to serve the country by joining the Indian Army. The people of the nation are leading a peaceful life because of soldiers,” he said.

Around 6,000 candidates from Shivamogga, Davangere, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Gadag, Haveri, and Chikkamagaluru districts are expected to take part in the rally that began on August 22. The rally will continue until August 31.

The candidates have to undergo a series of physical tests that include running for 1.6 km. Those who pass the physical tests are told to stay back for the medical examination.

The tests were being carried out under the supervision of Brigadier S.K. Singh, Colonel Krishnan Kashyap, and Deputy Director of the Sainik Welfare Department Dr. C.A. Hiremath.

