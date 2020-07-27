Karnataka

Video on ‘poor’ hospital facilities goes viral

A couple of video clips alleging poor facilities for COVID-19 patients at McGann Hospital in Shivamogga went viral on Monday.

A person has, in the video, alleged that there was none to take care of COVID-19 patients in the hospital. “My uncle died in front of my own eyes, within hours after being admitted to the hospital. He was not taken to the intensive care unit. He would have survived if he were given proper attention,” he has said in the video.

When The Hindu contacted Deputy Commissioner of Shivamogga K.B. Shivakumar, he said that for the first time a complaint had been raised about facilities available in the hospital. “I will look into the issue and hold an inquiry. If someone is found to have failed in his duties, we will take action without second thoughts,” he said.

Further, he said that there had been no such a complaint so far. “Many people, who were discharged after getting cured, have appreciated the facilities available in the hospital. Any how, we will look into this issue,” he added.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 27, 2020 10:07:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/video-on-poor-hospital-facilities-goes-viral/article32206399.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY