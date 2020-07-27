Video on ‘poor’ hospital facilities goes viral

A couple of video clips alleging poor facilities for COVID-19 patients at McGann Hospital in Shivamogga went viral on Monday.
A person has, in the video, alleged that there was none to take care of COVID-19 patients in the hospital. “My uncle died in front of my own eyes, within hours after being admitted to the hospital. He was not taken to the intensive care unit. He would have survived if he were given proper attention,” he has said in the video.
When The Hindu contacted Deputy Commissioner of Shivamogga K.B. Shivakumar, he said that for the first time a complaint had been raised about facilities available in the hospital. “I will look into the issue and hold an inquiry. If someone is found to have failed in his duties, we will take action without second thoughts,” he said.
Further, he said that there had been no such a complaint so far. “Many people, who were discharged after getting cured, have appreciated the facilities available in the hospital. Any how, we will look into this issue,” he added.
