Video of youth driving on KRS dam sparks outrage

An undated video of a youth driving on the Krishnaraja Sagar dam in Srirangapatana taluk of Mandya district has raised outrage and questions on different rules for different folks.
The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows a youngster driving a police vehicle with one of the cops by his side.
The entry of the public from the main gate of the KRS is banned and tourists have to drive across the Cauvery bridge and reach the other side of the Brindavan Gardens directly. It was customary for visitors to park the vehicles near the main gate and walk for more than a km to reach the gardens and the Cauverystatue, till some time years ago.
But security was ramped up after perceived threat to the safety of the dam and during the frequent agitations against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.
This led to the closure of the main entrance to the general public but for the local villagers who lived on the other side of the dam. But the video seem to make a mockery of the prevailing law and security concerns and has put the district administration and the local police in a discomfiture.
