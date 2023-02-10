Video of woman refusing to accept gift bag now being shared widely

February 10, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Belagavi

A woman has refused a gift bag containing free sugar given by a sugar factory in Bilgi in Bagalkot district.

Annapurna Bagali Desai, who lives with her two sons and two grandsons, has returned the bag of five kilograms of sugar given by Nirani Sugars staff.

She told them that she does not need it. “We are tired of people giving away several things everyday. We don’t need it,” she said.

Her grandchildren who were playing in the first floor of an opposite house shot a video of people giving her the bag and also her act of returning it. The video of the woman refusing the gift bag is now being shared widely on social media.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha leader Yallappa Hegde said that Heavy Industries Minister and Bilgi MLA Murugesh Nirani is trying to unduly influence voters by distributing such gifts. He said that he will complain to the Election Commission and the Central government seeking action against Mr. Nirani.