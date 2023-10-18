HamberMenu
Video of Sugar Minister surrounded by currency notes at wedding goes viral

October 18, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A visual of Minister for Sugar Shivananda Patil sitting on a sofa with currency notes strewn around at a gathering, as people throw money in the air, has gone viral on social media and attracted attacks from the Opposition BJP. The footage was apparently captured at a wedding in Hyderabad which Mr. Patil attended some days ago.

“Sugar Minister Shivanand Patil has given a real show of how the Ministers are enjoying the money looted from the people of the State,” the Karnataka BJP posted on X, formerly Twitter. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also took to X and said, “Looting public money is the goal of the Congress, and the will to serve the public is not in its DNA!”

The video is said to be from three days ago when Mr. Patil was attending the wedding of the son of Kalaburagi Congress leader in Hyderabad. Mr. Patil told the media that he only attended the marriage of the son of his friend and that he had nothing to do with the cash being flung in the air.

A few months ago, Mr. Patil was involved in a row when he said farmer suicides had increased in Karnataka after the State government had hiked compensation. Later, the Minister said he did not intend to hurt the sentiments of the farmers.

Karnataka / Bangalore / political parties / state politics / suicide / arable farming

