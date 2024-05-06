Video of Shivakumar slapping party worker in Savanur town goes viral

May 06, 2024 09:54 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Belagavi

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar slapped a Congress leader in Savanur town in Haveri district on Monday night, after he felt uncomfortable when the worker tried to put his hand across his shoulder.

Mr. Shivakumar was getting out of his vehicle when the supporter, Allauddin Maniyar, came running towards the vehicle.

When the leader got out, Mr. Maniyar tried to put his hand around Mr. Shivakumar’s shoulder. The Deputy Chief Minister felt irked and slapped him lightly on his shoulder.

The police took Mr. Maniyar away. Mr. Maniyar is a member of the Town Municipal Council in Savanur.

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya shared a clip of the incident, which has now gone viral, and commented that Mr. Shivakumar was assaulting his own party workers.

