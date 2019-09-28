Video of Savadi ‘abusing’ Kumathalli surfaces

An old video that shows Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi allegedly abusing disqualified MLA Mahesh Kumathalli created a controversy in Belagavi on Friday when it was widely shared on the Internet. In the video, said to be a month old, Mr. Savadi is heard talking on the phone to someone and using abusive language to describe Mr. Kumathalli and other disqualified MLAs.

Mr. Kumathalli, who was organising an interaction with his voters at Darur village in Athani taluk, responded to this, saying he was hurt by it. “I don’t know why the Deputy Chief Minister used those words. I have not done anything to deserve it. However, I will not complain about the incident. I only pray that the almighty god bless everyone,” he said.

Mr. Savadi later said he had not mean to abuse Mr. Kumathalli, the former legislator. He claimed he was talking about another man whose shares the same name.