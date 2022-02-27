Video of provocative call goes viral

ABVP leader in Vijayapura gives retaliatory call at a recent rally

A video clip of a ABVP leader in Vijayapura giving a provocative call at a recent rally in retaliation to the murder of Harsha, a Bajrang Dal activist in Shivamogga, is being widely shared on social media.

The rally was organised in Vijayapura on Wednesday. The clip was shared on Sunday.

ABVP city unit leader Pooja Veerashetty addressed the rally for a few minutes. She said that she was happy that the police arrested the accused in Shivamogga in 24 hours. “But we are not happy just with that. They need to be sent to the gallows. If you cannot do that, hand over the State’s governance to us for 24 hours. We will teach them a lesson,” she said.

She said that some anti-national forces are trying to hijabise the country. “If that happens, Hindu youth will be constrained to take up Chhatrapati Shivaji’s sword and hack every anti-national to death. We will cut them to pieces,’’ she said.

The clip shows the woman ending her speech after a woman seer of a math, who was part of the rally, asked her to do so.

Manchaleshwari Tonashyal, convenor, Durga Vahini, said that it is unfortunate that Hindutva organisations have to take out rallies to condemn the killings of Hindu activists despite the BJP being in power at the Centre and in the State. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should provide complete protection to Hindus in the State. If he does not know how, he should go to Uttar Pradesh and take a few lessons from Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister there, she said.

To a query, the authorities told journalists that officers will consider filing a suo motu case against Ms. Veerashetty, after consulting legal experts.