Video of Minister getting ‘help’ to wear shoes goes viral

November 08, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The video of Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa getting his escort staff to help him wear shoes has gone viral on social media evoking widespread criticism. However, a little later the Minister issued clarification saying that his backache was the reason for getting help from the staff.

This incident happened at the at the government-run Gourishankar hostel at Saptapur in Dharwad on Wednesday, where the Minister had gone to inspect the facilities.

While entering the kitchen to inspect the quality of food supplied to the hostel inmates, the Minister had removed his shoes. After checking the food quality and cleanliness, he gave a few suggestions to the hostel authorities and the cook.

After coming out of the kitchen, he was seen getting his escort staff to help wear his shoes. The video of the same has gone viral.

Clarifies

After the video went viral, the Minister who attended a few programmes in Dharwad clarified that it was not out of any elitist mentality or arrogance but out of health issues. He said that during Nanjangud byelection he had sustained an injury in the waist because of which he was unable to bend too much and consequently he had to take help from another person to wear shoes.

