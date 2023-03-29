Video of labour kits being thrown down at beneficiaries from building terrace goes viral

March 29, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Labour Department officials reportedly threw down labour kits from a building terrace, instead of distributing them among genuine workers in a proper manner in Bhalki town of Bidar district on Monday.

A video in which the staff of the Labour Department are seen throwing down the kits from the building terrace has gone viral.

The beneficiaries said that they were made to wait till late evening on Monday in a queue for the kits. However, the officials suddenly started throwing the kits at them from the building terrace, instead of distributing the kits in a proper manner.

Meanwhile, sources said that the workers were made to wait till late night for the kits even for the second day on Tuesday.