Video of Karnataka minister being 'helped' by gunman to wear shoes goes viral

A purported video of Karnataka Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa allegedly being helped by his gunman to wear his shoes has gone viral on social media.
The incident happened during the minister's inspection of a hostel in Dharwad, according to sources.
When Mr. Mahadevappa was coming out of the hostel's kitchen, where he had gone without footwear, he was helped by his staff member to wear what looked like formal slip-on shoes.
Mr. Mahadevappa can be seen in the video conversing with those around him, during the process.
