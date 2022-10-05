Video of Goddess Durga walking on pathetic Hubballi roads goes viral

The Hindu Bureau HUBBALLI
October 05, 2022 21:06 IST

Harishita Meharwade dressed as Goddess Durga walked on the poor roads in Hubballi in a video that questioned the role of elected representatives. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A video of Goddess Durga descending on Smart City Hubballi and walking on the pathetic city roads has gone viral on social media, highlighting the official apathy of the municipal corporation and also inviting brickbats from the public.

One of the parents upset with the pathetic roads around their locality has got his daughter dressed as Goddess Durga with the sole purpose of highlighting the sorry state of roads.

In the video, the girl identified as Harishita Meharwade, first appears in a Durga Temple and then, goes for a stroll on Hubblali roads, which are full of potholes. In the background audio, the role of elected representatives is being questioned.

The video has gone viral, giving a boost to the Opposition campaign against the slow pace of Smart City works and the pathetic roads in the twin cities.

