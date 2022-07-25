Video of drunk students goes viral

They are students of a private college in Shivamogga

A video clip showing a group of students in an inebriated mood on a college campus in Shivamogga has gone viral. While a couple of them were lying on the ground, another two were seen moving around with no balance.

They are said to be students of a private college in Shivamogga city. Shivamogga Police conducted a preliminary inquiry on the incident. Shivamogga SP B.M. Laxmi Prasad informed the media that the students had consumed alcohol at a liquor shop on Sagar Road and returned to a bus stand near the college. The staff noticed them and informed their parents. The college administration had called the parents to the institute.