Video of communal harmony during idol immersion in Hubballi goes viral

September 29, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

On Wednesday, Muslim leaders Altaf Halwoor, Altaf Kittur and others, along with Member of Legislative Assembly Prasad Abbayya, participated in another Ganeshotsav event at Old Hubballi. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

A video displaying communal harmony and bonhomie among Hindus and Muslims during the immersion procession of Ganesh idol in Hubballi has gone viral on the social media.

In the video, it is seen that the participants are seen waving both the saffron flag and the green flag. The idol immersion procession of New Anand Nagar in Old Hubballi took place on Wednesday and the video of the event subsequently went viral.

The video shows the participants dancing to music, along with waving the flags, while the Ganesh idol is mounted on another vehicle.

Interestingly, New Anand Nagar has a predominantly Muslim population.

According to the locals, the idea of celebrating the festival together was initiated by Raju Gokak, Mutavalli Babajan Megade, Malleshappa Walmiki, Fayaz Naganur, Sameer Doddamani, Jaffar Kalghatgi and others. It was implemented with the support and cooperation of the elders of the locality.

