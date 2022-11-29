Video of Central University security in-charge slapping student goes viral

November 29, 2022 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Security in-charge at Central University of Karnataka Shivanand Koli is said to have slapped a student who was capturing a video of the former arguing with a few students who wanted to go out of the university campus late on Monday.

Enraged by the assault, the students went to the residence of university Vice-Chancellor Battu Satyanarayana and staged a protest demanding action against Mr. Koli.

The Vice-Chancellor summoned Mr. Koli and struck a reconciliation between the contending parties and sent them back.

As per sources in the university, a student from Kerala was going out of the campus on his motorcycle late on Monday when he was stopped by Mr. Koli at the main gate. The student questioned Mr. Koli whether there was any rule or circular prohibiting students going out of university campus in the night.

“The university is committed to protecting the students. The security and safety of the students are our major concerns. We will not allow anybody, including students, to take the law into their own hands.”Basavaraj Donur,Registrar, Central University of Karnataka

Another student was capturing a video of Mr. Koli exchanging heated words with the student who wanted to go out and Mr. Koli, noticing it, hit him instantly. The video thus captured later went viral.

However, Registrar of the university Basavaraj Donur dismissed the allegation of attack stating that the security in-charge had only tried to stop the students from recording the heated arguments being exchanged between the students and himself.

“The security officer did not attack the students as alleged. He only tried to stop the students from recording the heated arguments being exchanged between the students and himself. The front gate of the university remains closed after 9 p.m. for security reasons. A group of students went to the gate after 9 p.m. and asked the security personnel to allow them to go out,” he said.

”But the security personnel did not allow the students to go out which led to heated arguments. The university is committed to protecting the students. The security and safety of the students are our major concerns. We will not allow anybody, including students, to take the law into their own hands,” Mr. Donur told The Hindu.

He added that the authorities would examine the CCTV footage to find out what exactly happened and take steps accordingly.