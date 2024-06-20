ADVERTISEMENT

Video of boy being beaten up in Belagavi district goes viral

Published - June 20, 2024 08:07 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

After a video of an 11-year-old boy being thrashed inhumanly by a man went viral on social media, Nippani Town Police in Belagavi district have registered a case.

ADVERTISEMENT

The inhuman incident reportedly took place at a mosque in Nippani town on June 6 and the whole incident has been captured on the CCTV camera of the mosque.

A 42-year-old man identified as Ismail Gafar Mulla is seen thrashing the minor boy for reportedly quarrelling with his son.

After the injured boy returned home, his parents got him treated in a hospital. Subsequently, they filed a complaint with the police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US