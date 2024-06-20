Video of boy being beaten up in Belagavi district goes viral

After a video of an 11-year-old boy being thrashed inhumanly by a man went viral on social media, Nippani Town Police in Belagavi district have registered a case.

The inhuman incident reportedly took place at a mosque in Nippani town on June 6 and the whole incident has been captured on the CCTV camera of the mosque.

A 42-year-old man identified as Ismail Gafar Mulla is seen thrashing the minor boy for reportedly quarrelling with his son.

After the injured boy returned home, his parents got him treated in a hospital. Subsequently, they filed a complaint with the police.