Video of autorickshaw driver doing dangerous stunts goes viral, police launch probe

April 28, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Banashankari traffic police have stepped up probe to identify an autorickshaw driver who had performed dangerous stunts in the vehicle in Padmanabha Nagar near Devegowda petrol pump on Saturday night.

A video of the same was captured by one of the passersby and uploaded on social media, drawing the attention of Bengaluru Traffic Police.

BTP has now launched a probe to track down the auto driver based on the video. However, the autorickshaw does not have a registration plate, the police said. The police are verifying CCTV footage from in and around the area and checking with the local autorickshaw drivers to get information