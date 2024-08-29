GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Murder accused film actor Darshan shifted to Ballari jail

A Bengaluru court ordered the transfer of Darshan and nine other suspects in Renukaswamy’s murder after photographs and a video of the actor getting preferential treatment at Parappana Agrahara prison complex went viral on August 25

Updated - August 29, 2024 12:38 pm IST

Published - August 29, 2024 11:55 am IST - KALABURAGI/Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Actor and murder accused Darshan in Ballari prison on August 29, 2024.

Actor and murder accused Darshan in Ballari prison on August 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Darshan, one of the accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, was shifted from Parappana Agrahara Central prison in Bengaluru to Ballari Central prison on August 29. The shifting process began at 4 a.m. The convoy transporting the actor reached Ballari around 9.55 a.m. after a five-hour journey.

Fans queue up on the road as actor Darshan is taken to Ballari jail on August 29, 2024. | Video Credit: Special Arrangement

Earlier in the day, Deputy Commissioner Prashant Kumar Mishra, Superintendent of Police Dr Shobha Rani and Ballari prison Superintendent R. Latha discussed the measures to be taken for smooth transfer of the accused who enjoys immense popularity among film fans in Karnataka. Heavy police force was deployed outside Ballari prison as a large number of fans had gathered to get a glimpse of their hero.

On August 29, over a dozen prison officials and a team of the Bengaluru City Police started from Parappana Agrahara Central prison in Bengaluru in an SUV at 4.30 a.m. The actor was shifted to a police van at Chikkaballapura toll gate. The van carrying Darshan and police personnel reached Ballari prison around 9.30 a.m.

Rowdy sheeters flaunting their proximity to Darshan exposed illegalities in prison

Sources said that the actor was escorted via the Andhra Pradesh route to avoid media glare and as part of security arrangements. He was handed over to authorities in Ballari prison after completing due formalities.

A Bengaluru court ordered the transfer of Darshan and nine other suspects in Renukaswamy’s murder after photographs and a video of the actor getting preferential treatment at Parappana Agrahara prison complex went viral on August 25.

