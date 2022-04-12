Video | Karnataka CM on suicide by contractor who accused RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa of corruption

April 12, 2022 14:34 IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that an investigation is being conducted into the alleged suicide of Santosh Patil, a civil contractor who had accused Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa of corruption. The body was found in a lodge in Udupi on April 12.

The Chief Minister was responding to questions by mediapersons in Mangaluru on the death of Santosh Patil and the allegations of corruption against K S Eshwarappa.