Video | Karnataka CM on abetment of suicide case against RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa in connection with death of contractor

Udupi Town police file FIR against Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai addressed queries by reporters in Mangaluru regarding the case of abetment to suicide of contractor Santosh Patil against Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa, on April 13, 2022.

The 36-year-old contractor from Hindalga in Belagavi district was found dead in a room of Shambhavi Lodge in Udupi on April 12.

The case was booked following a complaint by the contractor’s brother Prashant Goudappa Patil who came to Udupi on April 12 night along with other members of the family of the deceased.

In the complaint, Prashant said Hindalga gram panchayat members and a religious leader met Mr. Eshwarappa in Bengaluru in connection with pending work on road, sewage and other development projects that were taken up for the impending annual fair of Laxmidevi temple in 2020-21. Mr. Eshwarappa asked the gram panchayat members to go ahead with the projects and assured grant of money for the same.

Santosh Patil and other contractors went ahead with the work, which were worth more than ₹4 crore, by investing their own money.

Later, when approached for payment of their bills, Mr. Eshwarappa’s aides Basavaraj and Ramesh allegedly demanded commission of 40%.

Santosh Patil filed a complaint through the contractors’ association and also gave a statement to mediapersons about the alleged demand of commission by Mr. Eshwarappa and his aides.