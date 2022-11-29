Video journalist, wife found dead at home in north Karnataka

November 29, 2022 10:22 am | Updated 10:22 am IST - Belagavi

They were married three weeks ago

The Hindu Bureau

A representational photo of a cameraperson at work. The husband quit his job as a cameraperson for a TV channel about a month ago.

A video journalist and his wife were found dead in their house in Muddebihal in Vijayapura district of Karnataka on Monday November 28.

Tippanna Siddappa Hosmani, 34, and his wife Sujata Hosmani, 30, were found dead in separate rooms in their house near the APMC market. They were married three weeks ago.

Tippanna was a former cameraperson for a Kannada TV news channel. He had quit his job a month ago.

Police have learnt that there was no problem with their marriage. Their families had agreed to their marriage, said a police officer.

The bodies were taken for post-mortem to the taluk hospital.

A case has been registered.

( Those who are suffering from depression or suicidal thoughts can call the 24-hour helpline 104)

